Anubrat avoids CBI presence again, speculation is increasing – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Birbhum district Trinamool president again avoided the presence of CBI. Anubrat Mandal was summoned in connection with the murder of Gaurab Sarkar of Birbhum in the post-poll violence. He was summoned to the CGO complex around 2.30 pm on Sunday but did not show up. It was informed in the mail that he was not following the advice of the doctor due to persistent physical illness. According to CBI sources, he avoided appearing in the incident three times. After that, strict action may be taken by the CBI.

The CBI on Saturday issued a notice to Anubrat Mandal on the post-poll violence. Anubrat was summoned in connection with the beating and murder of BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar at Ilambazar in Birbhum. On May 2, Gaurab Sarkar was beaten to death. The CBI gave the third notice in that case. An FIR was lodged against 24 people at Ilambazar police station.

The family alleges that the miscreants raided the house after the results of the May 2 polls came out. When Gaurab Sarkar and his brother protested, they were severely beaten. Gaurab Sarkar died in that incident. Although Anubrat was not named in the FIR, the CBI sent notices to Anubrat twice after the High Court took charge of the investigation. However, the CBI alleged that he avoided appearing due to physical illness. He then approached the High Court. Anubrat returned home to Newtown from SSKM Hospital last Friday night. Then the CBI is active again. He was again sent a notice in this incident. He was summoned to the CGO complex on Sunday.

Although his lawyer Sanjeev Dae claims, he is ill As a result, doctors have advised to rest for four weeks. As a result, it is not possible for him to go out anywhere. The CBI has been informed by e-mail that Anubrat is not going to the CGO complex.

