Anubrat Mandal is getting release from SSKM after 16 days, will CBI be active again? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Anubrat Mandal is being discharged from SSKM Hospital after 17 days in hospital. He was admitted to SSKM Hospital on April 8 The Trinamool district president of Birbhum has been undergoing treatment under the supervision of a medical board comprising specialist doctors of SSKM Hospital.

Anubrat Mandal did not appear before the CBI as he was admitted to SSKM Hospital. However, Anubrat’s lawyers said in a letter to the Central Intelligence Agency that they could come to the hospital and talk to him if the CBI wanted.

According to SSKM Hospital sources, there is blockage in two arteries of Anubrat Mandal’s heart. Doctors have advised him to stay in bed rest for now Four weeks later, he was again asked to come for a check-up According to sources, the Trinamool leader will probably return to his flat in Chinar Park near New Town after being released from the hospital.

The CBI had repeatedly summoned Anubrat Mandal for questioning in the cattle smuggling case. He was scheduled to appear at the CBI office in Kolkata on April 6 But that morning Anubrat Mandal went to SSKM Hospital with various problems including shortness of breath. He was later admitted to Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital on the advice of doctors It remains to be seen whether the CBI will be active in questioning him again after he is released from Anubrat Hospital.

