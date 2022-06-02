Anubrata Mandal At CBI Office, Anubrata Mandal At CBI Office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Finally, in the post-poll violence case, Anubrat Mandal appeared before the CBI’s special branch office. Anubrat Mandal’s lawyer had written to the CBI yesterday stating that he would appear before the court on June 2 at 12 noon.

Anubrat appeared before 12 noon today. It is alleged that Gaurab Sarkar was beaten to death in Ilambazar on May 2, 2021 in the post-poll violence. Birbhum district police filed a case in that incident. Several people were arrested in it. Later, when the case was handed over to the CBI, 20-22 people were arrested in the murder case.

Or they mentioned the name of Anubrat Mandal in the interrogation of CBI. Since then, the CBI has issued several notices to Anubrat Mandal, but he did not appear at the CBI office in the case. When he did not get any protection from the court, he was forced to appear at the CBI office.

CBI officials started questioning him from 12 noon. The two lawyers who came with him were not allowed to sit with Anubrat Mandal. They were kept outside the interrogation room.

At the beginning of the interrogation, the CBI started checking Anubrat Mandal’s mobile phone. They started looking for everything from mobile contact list to phone book, message. He was accompanied by a mobile software expert.

Who has whose phone number? If you delete something! Trying to recover that. Also if you have changed your mobile phone! Attempts have been made to match his IMEI number.

The CBI had earlier collected the CDR. The CBI is also looking into whether there is any similarity between this phone and him. He lost his temper as he entered the CBI office today. However, in the face of the perfect interrogation of the CBI, Anubrat has broken even a little bit.

Sources claim that he does not have that glory in the CBI office now. Although several hours have passed since the interrogation, the source said that he is avoiding some answers of the detectives’ questions by saying ‘I don’t know’.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: June 02, 2022, 16:58 IST

Tags: Anubrata Mandol, CBI