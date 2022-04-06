Anubrata Mandal || Which cabin of SSKM Woodburn can accommodate Anubrat Mandal? What is his condition?
Anubrata Mandal News: Today at 11 o’clock Anubrata was summoned by the CBI. The fifth notice was sent to Anubrat Mandal. But Anubrat did not go to Nizam Palace. Went to SSKM. Is SSBM Hospital Anubrat Mandal to avoid attendance? In which cabin can Anubrata Mandal be accommodated in Woodburn?
News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.
Tags: Anubrata Mondal