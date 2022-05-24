#Kolkata: Anubrat Mandal 6 is not facing CBI today The Trinamool leader was summoned to the CGO complex in Salt Lake today in a post-poll violence case. But according to sources, the Trinamool district president of Birbhum will probably ask the CBI for 15 days due to his illness. Anubrat will submit his petition to the CBI through a lawyer

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: May 24, 2022, 17:28 IST