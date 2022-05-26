#Kolkata: In the case of cattle smuggling, the CBI sought the property, income and expenditure account and bank documents of Anubrat Mandal. That is why Anubrat Mandal lawyer Sanjeev Daam came to Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday to submit documents. According to CBI sources, Anubrat Mandal’s lawyer submitted documents related to news, property and income and expenditure accounts and bank documents.

If necessary, the CBI will confiscate these documents. Anubrat has been summoned to Nizam Palace next Friday. According to Anubrat’s lawyer, doctors have asked the Trinamool leader to rest for the next fortnight due to illness. That is why his lawyer claims that it is more likely that Anubrat will not appear. On Tuesday, Anubrat Mandal was summoned to the CGO in a post-poll unrest case. But he avoided appearances. He took more than fifteen days through a lawyer. Because he has been told to stay on rest for fifteen days following the advice of doctors.

That is why he avoided attending. According to CBI sources, BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar was beaten to death in Ilambazar of Birbhum on May 2, 2021 after the election results came out. According to CBI sources, the reason for summoning Anubrat was whether there was any collusion with the arrested accused. Beaten to death on whose instructions? What caused the murder? CBI officials want to inquire into these matters.

But he repeatedly avoided appearing in post-poll unrest cases. Earlier, Anubrat had appeared in a case of cattle smuggling at Nizam’s Palace. But then he checked up and went back to Birbhum’s house. As a result, Anubrat Mandal will be rested for the time being due to physical illness, his lawyer said.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 26, 2022, 10:46 IST

