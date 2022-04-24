Anubrata Mondal and cbi latest update on post poll violence and cow smuggling, not just cattle smuggling What measures against the grassroots leader? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Anubrata Mondal is the leader of Birbhum under double pressure. The pair of notices issued by the CBI are under pressure! Anubrat Mandal, district Trinamool president of Birbhum, was again worried. According to CBI sources, Anubrat Mandal was given another notice on Saturday after the post-poll violence. On Sunday, the CBI summoned him to the CGO complex.

Anubrat summoned for beating BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar to death in Ilambazar, Birbhum. On May 2, Gaurab Sarkar was beaten to death. The CBI gave the third notice to Anubrat in that incident. An FIR was lodged against 24 people at Ilambazar police station. The family alleges that miscreants raided the house after the results of the May 2 polls came out. When Gaurab Sarkar and his brother protested, the miscreants beat them severely. Gaurab Sarkar died in that incident.

Although Anubrat was not named in the FIR, the CBI sent notices to Anubrat twice after the High Court took charge of the investigation. However, the CBI alleged that he avoided appearing due to physical illness. He then approached the High Court. But after all the shields were lifted, Anubrat Mandal returned home to Newtown from SSKM Hospital on Friday night. Then the CBI became active again.

Again a notice was sent to him in this incident. He was summoned to the CGO complex on Sunday. Although his lawyer, Sanjeev Daman, claimed that he was ill, doctors advised him to stay for four weeks. As a result, it is not possible for him to go out anywhere. On the other hand, the sixth notice has been given to Anubrat Mandal in the case of cattle smuggling. He did not appear despite being given five notices earlier. He was summoned to Nizam’s Palace at 5.30 pm on Saturday. But he did not come. He informed the CBI by mail that his body was bad. So he can’t come. Heart blockage was found. The result is a four-week rest consultation with physicians. So he will not be able to attend physically. His lawyer came to the Nizam’s Palace around 7 pm and handed over a copy of the letter to the CBI SP.



According to CBI sources, Enabul Haque, the main accused in the cattle smuggling case, told CBI that the reason for summoning Anubrat was that he was buying and selling cattle at Mallik Bazar in Birbhum. Cows were smuggled across Birbhum to multiple places. So how was the cattle smuggling going on in Anubrat Mandal area? How long did it last? He did not know anything? The CBI claimed that there were allegations of collusion with Enamul. As a result, he did not appear at the CBI office despite being given five notices earlier. The CBI alleges that he repeatedly avoided appearing on the pretext of illness. Just a few days ago he came from Birbhum. But he was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Then get a holiday after a long day on Friday night. He is currently staying in a flat in Newtown, Kolkata. However, after returning home from the hospital, Anubrat Mandal was harassed by the CBI’s double notice. But what will be saved in the end! Only time will tell.

