Anubrata Mondal: Anubrata Mondal in the midst of the Bogtui incident, a big push in the High Court! What happened?

#Kolkata: The CBI has already started investigation into the Rampurhat massacre. Even in that incident, the opposition is repeatedly mentioning the name of Birbhum district Trinamool president Anubrat Mandal. Anubrat played a big role in this situation. However, in another case. This time Anubrata Mondal is in big trouble in cattle smuggling case. The CBI is also investigating the incident.

And to avoid the CBI interrogation, Anubrat has repeatedly approached the court. He finally appeared before the Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. However, the division bench of the chief justice dismissed the plea for protection. Incidentally, despite repeated CBI summons, the Dakabuko leader of Birbhum has avoided it. Finally, on March 15, the CBI summoned Anubrat Mandal to summon the Nizam.

But Anubrat wants to answer the CBI’s question, not at the Nizam’s Palace, but near Bolpur. Earlier, the bench of Justice Rajasekhara Mantha had rejected the plea of ​​Rakshakbach. The trust was the division bench of the Chief Justice. But on that day, the division bench of the Chief Justice dismissed the plea of ​​Rakshakbach. The order of the single bench remained in force.

On March 4, the CBI sent a third notice to Anubrat Mandal in a cattle smuggling case. The CBI summoned Nizam to the palace at 11 am on March 15. Challenging that, Anubrat filed a case in the single bench. On March 11, a single bench of Justice Rajshekhar Manthar dismissed the case of Anubrat Mandal in the cattle smuggling case. There was a single bench observation at the time, there is no need for court intervention in this case at the moment. There are alternative legal arrangements. If he wants, he can apply for bail in advance.



The court also rejected the application for questioning through video conferencing with the CBI. Since he was seen in various places, including Howrah, the court initially ruled that he did not have the physical condition to be under house arrest. Anubrat appeared before the division bench of the Chief Justice on March 14, challenging the order of the single bench. During the hearing, his lawyers said that he would be given protection even if he was summoned by the CBI in future. But the Chief Justice’s division bench did not provide that protection.

