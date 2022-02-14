Anubrata Mondal: Anubrata Mondal is going on in the grassroots, but Anubrata Mondal is worried again! Because you know what?

#Kolkata: Notice again to Anubrata Mondal, leader of Daputa in Birbhum. According to CBI sources, a third notice was sent to him on Monday. He has been summoned to Nizam Palace on February 25. According to the second notice on Monday, Anubrat Mandal was to appear at the Nizam’s Palace. But he avoided appearing. He sent two of his lawyers to the Nizam’s Palace.

According to CBI sources, Anubrat Mandal was ill and therefore could not appear at the Nizam’s Palace, his lawyer told CBI. Some days time is sought. The CBI then sent a third notice to Anubrat Mandal. Lawyer Sanjeev Daan said, “Anubrat Mandal did not come to Nizam’s Palace due to illness. According to the second notice, he informed through lawyer that he could not appear.”

The CBI had earlier sent the first notice to Trinamool leader Anubrat Mandal in April last year. He was summoned to the Nizam’s Palace on Monday, February 14, according to the second notice. Enamul Haque told the CBI during cross-examination that Mallik of Birbhum used to buy and sell cattle at the market. After crossing Birbhum, cows would go to more than one place. As a result, how could there be smuggling in Anubrat Mandal area? The CBI has claimed that he has collusion with Enamul Haque, the main accused in cattle smuggling. That is why he was sent a third notice by the CBI.



A few days ago, the CBI sent him two notices for post-poll violence in the state. But the CBI claimed that he avoided appearing on the grounds of physical illness. He approached the High Court. Incidentally, BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar was killed in Gopalnagar village in Ilambazar on May 2, the day the results of the assembly elections were announced. The family alleges that he was beaten to death by miscreants. An FIR was registered against 24 people at Ilambazar police station. The FIR did not have a convincing name.



However, as directed by the High Court, the CBI took charge of the investigation into the post-poll violence (murder, rape). In that incident, the CBI gave notice to Anubrat Mandal twice in a row. He then informed the CBI that he did not appear due to illness. He then got protection from the High Court. This time, the CBI officials gave the third notice to Anubrat Mandal in the case of cattle smuggling. It remains to be seen whether he will visit the Nizam’s Palace on February 25.

