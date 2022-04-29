Anubrata Mondal: Anubrata Mondal under new pressure, another case filed in High Court! What’s the matter now?

#Kolkata: Anubrat Mandal in the face of another case. This time a case was filed against the Trinamool Birbhum district president for driving a red light vehicle. A public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court. A case has been filed in the High Court over how the district president of a political party, Lalbati, came to Kolkata in a car.

Prosecuting lawyer and BJP leader Tarun Jyoti Tiwari said in the case sources, where is the police surveillance in the whole state? What steps the state has taken in compliance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court. A public interest litigation was filed seeking to know the state’s position on the red light vehicle. A hearing in the Chief Justice’s Division Bench is expected next week.

Meanwhile, after avoiding one summons after another, this time the CBI sent for the passport of Anubrat Mandal. Aadhaar, PAN and Epic cards have also been sent on behalf of the intelligence agencies. Although he submitted the rest of the documents, Anubrat did not submit his passport. He told CBI he did not have a passport. The CBI fears that Anubrat Mandal of Birbhum may also flee abroad to avoid interrogation. That’s why the detectives sent for his passport. But Anubrat claims that he does not have a passport.



The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has instructed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Immigration Department to monitor the movement at the airport. If Anubrat Mandal tries to board a foreign flight in any way, it has been directed to inform the CBI directly.

