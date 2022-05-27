#Kolkata: Anubrata Mondal again avoided the presence of CBI. He was summoned again on Friday to investigate the case. But he avoided attending the day citing illness. Anubrat Mandal’s lawyer informed the CBI in a letter that for the time being, doctors have asked Anubrat Mandal to rest for 15 days, therefore he will not be able to appear. He had earlier appeared before the CBI but was avoiding appearing again.

In fact, Anubrat Mandal could not appear at the CBI office on that day due to being ill. Doctors advised him to rest for 15 days. When he recovers, he will contact the CBI himself. Anubrat sent a letter to this effect through a lawyer.

Although Anubrat had not come before, the lawyer of Anubrat Mandal appeared at the Nizam’s Palace with an account of his income and expenditure. Doctors advised Anubrat to rest for 15 days while undergoing treatment at SSKM’s Woodburn Ward. The CBI has sent an account of Anubrat’s income to the Income Tax Department. Besides, State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari and Minister Perth Chatterjee’s income account has also been sent. The CBI had earlier sent income documents to the three leaders. They also submitted some documents.



According to sources, the move was made by the Central Investigation Agency to reconcile the two documents. The CBI also wants to find out whether there is any inconsistency in their income documents. It may be mentioned that the CBI had earlier summoned Anubrat Mandal in the ‘post-vote violence’ case. He did not face the investigating agency then. But in the case of cattle smuggling, a few days ago, Anubrat went to Nizam’s Palace and appeared before the CBI. Now he is at his home in Birbhum. But the order to appear again on Tuesday reached Anubrat. But he is not coming for more than 15 days.

