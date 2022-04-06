Anubrata Mondal at SSKM || Not at the CBI office, where did mother Anubrat Mandal reach from the flyover? Rising speculation …

#Kolkata: He did not get protection from the division bench of the High Court in the cattle smuggling case. The CBI then summoned Anubrat Mandal for the fifth time Accordingly, he has been directed to appear at the CBI office at Nizam Palace on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 am. In the end, is Anubrat Mandal facing CBI in cattle smuggling case? That answer, of course, is still elusive.

On this day, at 10.50 am, Anubrat Mandal left his house in Chinar Park. After my mother got on the flyover, everyone was convinced that she was probably going to the Nizam’s Palace. But at the last minute he reached SSKM Hospital. There he was taken to Cabin No. 12 in Woodburn Block for treatment. As a result, it will be clear over time whether he will go to the Nizam’s Palace or not.

Incidentally, the Trinamool Birbhum district president arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. That is when the political turmoil started with the possibility of his appearance in the CBI office. However, he did not go to Nizam’s Palace even after 11:30 pm. At this moment, his treatment has started at SSKM Hospital.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: April 06, 2022, 11:41 IST

Tags: Anubrata Mondal