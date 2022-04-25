Anubrata Mondal: CBI is planning, Anubrata Mondal’s report has gone to AIIMS! What’s going to happen next …

#Kolkata: He will appear before the CBI after May 21, said Anubrata Mondal, district Trinamool president of Birbhum, in a letter to the CBI. Ready to face interrogation in both post-poll violence and cattle smuggling cases. Conditional letter from Anubrat Mandal. Meanwhile, all the physical examination reports of Anubrat Mandal were sent from the CBI headquarters in Delhi to the AIIMS in Delhi.

Anubrat is not appearing despite repeated calls from the CBI. His lawyer has already submitted all the physical reports of the Trinamool leader to the investigating officers. The report was sent to the CBI headquarters in Delhi. All those reports have already been sent to Ames Hospital.

At the time when Anubrat was admitted to SSKM, a notice was issued to SSKM Hospital by the CBI. He was told what his daily tests and medicines were being given to him and what his physical condition was. All those reports were sent to the AIIMS in Delhi. At this point, the CBI’s investigating officers want to make sure that Anubrat Mandal can be questioned.



Meanwhile, Anubrat said in a letter that he would speak to the CBI after May 21. Anubrat Mandal is ready to go where the CBI will decide the place. He mentioned this in the letter. A copy of the letter from Anubrat Mandal has already been sent to the CBI headquarters in Delhi. It remains to be seen whether the CBI will give time to Anubrat Mandal.

