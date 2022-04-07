Anubrata Mondal: Couldn’t sleep at night, how are you Anubrata Mondal? Which way is the CBI today?

#Kolkata: How is Birbhum District Trinamool President Anubrata Mondal? He was supposed to go to the CBI office on Wednesday, but due to physical illness he had to turn around and leave for SSKM Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital with multiple problems. He has a heart problem, which is what the doctors at SSKM Hospital think after examining the grassroots leader. A seven-member medical board has also been formed for him. Even today, the Anubrat Mandal will be under the supervision of a 6-member medical board.

As a result, it is clear that Anubrat will be admitted to the hospital for the time being Yesterday, two lawyers of Anubrat Mandal went to Nizam’s Palace and handed over a letter to the CBI officials. Anubrat said that if he wanted, the officials of the Central Investigation Agency could visit him at SSKM Hospital and meet him. He also had a ‘mild heart attack’, said Saroj Mandal, a cardiologist at SSKM Hospital.

According to hospital sources on Thursday, he has low levels of oxygen in his body. Chest pain is a bit less. However, sleep did not go well. Today, the medical board will examine his physical condition again. The grassroots leader has diabetes. However, the CBI has not yet contacted the hospital following the letter.

Incidentally, Anubrat Mandal was scheduled to appear before the CBI on Wednesday at the Nizam’s Palace. But in the morning, he left his flat in Chinar Park and went straight to SSKM Hospital There are multiple tests including ECG, echocardiogram A seven-member medical board was formed under the leadership of cardiologist Saroj Mandal He is admitted in cabin number 211 of Woodburn ward of SSKM

