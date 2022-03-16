Anubrata Mondal: ‘I am not safe’, in the face of intense pressure No worries

#Kolkata: The hearing of the Anubrata Mondal case is over in the Calcutta High Court. Although the hearing was over, the division bench of the Chief Justice stayed the verdict for the time being. MV Raju, Additional Solicitor General of the CBI’s Advocates Center, said in a case filed by the Chief Justice in the division bench seeking protection of the apex court. Today is March 16 so this application is not eligible.

However, Anubrat lawyer Vivek Tankha countered, “Notices have been sent at various times. Anubrat Mandal replied by showing the reason for the average attendance at the Nizam’s Palace. He wants to change the place of appearance. He wrote a letter to the CBI stating the reasons for his health issues. The notice of the post-poll violence case has the High Court’s protection. So nothing could be done. So gave the second notice. This time another complaint. This is how the CBI is exerting its influence. Is it investigation or harassment in the name of investigation? I am a witness in the case of cattle smuggling. No original accused. So why should the CBI object when I am asking them to determine the place of appearance near the house without going 200 km away? The CBI issued another notice on February 14. I also gave his answer on 21st February. In this way, one case after another is dragging me and giving me notices which have no rationale.

“My client’s right to freedom of movement may not be protected in the light of the CBI’s CRPC Section 160 notice,” Vivek said. I need a protective shield (must read). I’m not safe. According to the constitutional right, the right to move freely may be curtailed in a CBI notice.

Counter CBI lawyer MB Raju told the court, “Notice under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code is part of the CBI investigation process. It has repeatedly received legal recognition in various guidelines of the Supreme Court. If the applicant had any fear, he could have applied for bail in advance. The application of this shield can never be accepted. He repeatedly avoids appearing for various reasons. He is talking about health. He is holding public meetings in different parts of the state. I submitted his pictures and documents to the court. See, he did not use the mask. And says sick! He also had this picture on his Facebook account. He also attended the party meeting in Calcutta. And the argument he is making about health and corona is not correct. “



The CBI’s lawyer further added, “Every time Anubrat Mandal has been given notice, he has avoided appearing by letter. Anubrat Mandal is being addressed by SSKM Medical Board as Honorable Anubrat Mandal. Is he a minister? Is he an MP? The medical board is calling him honorable! Government doctors write about how effective it is. Otherwise, this board is for showing people. Nizam’s distance from SSKM Hospital is 300 meters. If SSKM can come then why can’t the CBI office come to Nizam. As a result, Anubrat Mandal is still not worried.

