Anubrata Mondal: Traces of huge property, bodyguards of the arrested Anubrata Mondal! Trinamool leader increased pressure?

#Kolkata: Saigal Hossain, bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal arrested in cattle smuggling case. He was arrested by the CBI. A few days ago, the CBI searched Saigal’s house. Today he was summoned to Nizam’s Palace. Saigal could not say the source of his wealth in the face of interrogation. So the CBI arrested him on that day.

According to CBI sources, while using Birbhum as a corridor, Saigal contacted several influential people through Saigal. Saigal also benefited from the money laundering of Enamul Haque and Satish Kumar. The CBI claims that Siegel acted as a mediator in the money laundering case. Siegel is accused of using his influence to help traffickers. According to CBI sources, there is a big difference between Saigal’s income and expenditure.

Last week, the CBI had again summoned Anubrata Mondal, the Trinamool district president of Birbhum. There was a strict instruction that Anubrat Mandal should appear before the Central Investigation Agency in the post-poll unrest case by 12 noon last Thursday. Although he went to the CBI office earlier, the Trinamool leader asked the CBI for 15 days as he felt ill again. But the Central Investigation Agency did not respond to that request. Anubrat Mandal appeared at the CGO complex at 11:40 am on the same day.

However, Anubrat Mandal wanted to avoid appearing at the end of May due to illness. Doctors have advised him to rest for 15 days, claiming that the Trinamool leader of Birbhum had sought time in the post-poll unrest case by sending a lawyer. During this period, another summons was issued by the CBI. In this situation, the arrest of the bodyguard of Anubrat Mandal has increased the pressure of the district Trinamool president of Birbhum.

