Anubrata Mondal: What happened to Anubrata Mondal again! Noise at night, the grassroots leader was brought to Calcutta

#Kolkata: He was released from the hospital a few days ago. But again Birbhum district Trinamool president Anubrata Mondal fell ill. As a result, he was again admitted to the hospital. But this time Anubrat has been brought to a private hospital in Kolkata, not SSKM. It is learned that Birbhum district Trinamool president felt chest pain again on Wednesday night. He talks to the doctors at night. The doctors advised him to be admitted to the hospital again. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Whether he has a blockage in his heart will be checked soon. And what problems are the Trinamool leaders suffering from again, are also being investigated. All the emergency tests will be done on him, such is the news from the hospital sources. Incidentally, despite repeated summons by the CBI, Trinamool district president Anubrat Mandal of Birbhum approached the Calcutta High Court. But the court did not give him protection. Anubrat was again admitted to SSKM in the morning on the day of going to Nizam’s Palace as per the call of CBI.

At that time, the grassroots leader also got respiratory problems. Apart from that, various problems like increase in blood pressure and cholesterol also occur. Anubrat was admitted to the Woodburn block of SSKM for a long time. The CBI wants to interrogate Anubrat in multiple cases including cattle smuggling and post-poll unrest. But he did not go there and reached SSKM hospital.

Anubrat recently returned home to Kolkata after treatment. The CBI then sent a letter to the Birbhum district Trinamool president. However, he again avoided the CBI summons. After being released from the hospital, doctors advised him to rest for four weeks, Anubrat’s lawyer told CBI. In this situation he has to be admitted to the hospital again.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 12, 2022, 11:33 IST

Tags: Anubrata Mondal, CBI