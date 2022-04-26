April 26, 2022

Anubratara Aadhaar, PAN card summoned by the CBI, surveillance at the airport! – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: The CBI summoned various documents like passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter card of Anubrat Mandal. The Trinamool leader has already submitted all the documents except the passport to the CBI Sources told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he did not have a passport

The CBI has also sent a message to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to inform them immediately if Anubrat Mandal goes abroad in any way. The Central Investigation Agency has also contacted the Regional Passport Office to find out whether Anubrat Mandal really has a passport. According to CBI sources, since Anubrat Mandal is avoiding repeated appearances, they have summoned the documents as per the rules.

Read more: Attendance will be given, but the condition is anubrat! What did the Trinamool leader say in his letter to CBI?

Incidentally, the CBI has repeatedly summoned Anubrat Mandal in cattle smuggling and post-poll violence cases. But the Trinamool district president of Birbhum has not yet confronted the CBI, citing illness. However, in a letter, he asked the CBI for time till May 21 Anubrat Mandal said in the letter that he has to rest for one month on the advice of doctors

Anubrat Mandal 7 was discharged from SSKM Hospital last Friday after being admitted for 17 days After that, the CBI summoned him again All the medical reports of Anubrat Mandal have also been sent to the AIIMS doctors in Delhi on behalf of the CBI.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Anubrata Mondal, CBI



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Before and after the summer vacation! Can the school education department take a ‘big’ decision in an emergency meeting?

1 hour ago admin

Chief Minister calls emergency meeting on Wednesday

1 hour ago admin

Here is What special gift Sovan Chatterjee gave to the birthday girl Baisakhi Banerjee | What birthday gift did Shovon give to ‘Birthday Girl’ Baishakhi? The first celebration after separation … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Before and after the summer vacation! Can the school education department take a ‘big’ decision in an emergency meeting?

1 hour ago admin

Chief Minister calls emergency meeting on Wednesday

1 hour ago admin

Here is What special gift Sovan Chatterjee gave to the birthday girl Baisakhi Banerjee | What birthday gift did Shovon give to ‘Birthday Girl’ Baishakhi? The first celebration after separation … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Anubratara Aadhaar, PAN card summoned by the CBI, surveillance at the airport! – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

What to do in heat stroke, what is the treatment of heat stroke? State Government issues warning – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin