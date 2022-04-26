Anubratara Aadhaar, PAN card summoned by the CBI, surveillance at the airport! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI summoned various documents like passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter card of Anubrat Mandal. The Trinamool leader has already submitted all the documents except the passport to the CBI Sources told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he did not have a passport

The CBI has also sent a message to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to inform them immediately if Anubrat Mandal goes abroad in any way. The Central Investigation Agency has also contacted the Regional Passport Office to find out whether Anubrat Mandal really has a passport. According to CBI sources, since Anubrat Mandal is avoiding repeated appearances, they have summoned the documents as per the rules.

Incidentally, the CBI has repeatedly summoned Anubrat Mandal in cattle smuggling and post-poll violence cases. But the Trinamool district president of Birbhum has not yet confronted the CBI, citing illness. However, in a letter, he asked the CBI for time till May 21 Anubrat Mandal said in the letter that he has to rest for one month on the advice of doctors

Anubrat Mandal 7 was discharged from SSKM Hospital last Friday after being admitted for 17 days After that, the CBI summoned him again All the medical reports of Anubrat Mandal have also been sent to the AIIMS doctors in Delhi on behalf of the CBI.

