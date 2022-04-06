Anubratara ‘Mild Heart Failure’, said the doctor! Trinamool leader gives letter to CBI – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There are 6 serious heart problems in Anubrat Mandal After examining the Trinamool leader, the doctors of SSKM Hospital think so As a result, it is clear that Anubrat will be admitted to the hospital for the time being On the same day, two lawyers from Anubrat Mandal visited the Nizam’s Palace and met the CBI officials. Saroj Mandal, a cardiologist at SSKM Hospital, said he had ‘mild heart failure’.

Anubrat Mandal was scheduled to appear before the CBI at the Nizam’s Palace on the same day. But in the morning, he left his flat in Chinar Park and went straight to SSKM Hospital There are multiple tests including ECG, echocardiogram An eight-member medical board was formed under the leadership of cardiologist Saroj Mandal He is admitted in cabin number 211 of Woodburn ward of SSKM

According to SSKM Hospital sources, the Trinamool leader had been experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain and discomfort since this morning. Preliminary reports from the test showed that Anubrat Mandal had serious heart problems According to doctor Saroj Mandal, 7 of the grassroots leaders have mild heart failure That’s why he feels chest pain

There was a problem like sleep apnea in the affected area He also suffers from high blood pressure In this situation, the doctors think that he needs to do some more tests

Two lawyers from Anubrat Mandal went to the Nizam’s Palace on the same day and handed over a letter to the CBI officials. Anubrat Mandal was informed that he was ready to cooperate in the investigation As a result, if they want, the CBI officials can go to the hospital with the permission of the doctors and talk to him

Anirban Guha Thakurta, one of the lawyers of Anubrat Mandal, said while leaving the Nizam’s Palace, “He is being involved in a case with which he has nothing to do. Proper investigation will prove that However, the CBI has been informed in a letter that Anubrat Mandal is ready to co-operate in the investigation.

Assistant Report – Government of Onkar

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 06, 2022, 15:57 IST

Tags: Anubrata Mondal, CBI