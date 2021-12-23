anupam bandopadhyay proven guilty – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Anupam Bandyopadhyay sentenced to life in prison for pushing two uniformed police personnel from a moving bus (Kolkata Police Murder Case)! Besides, he was fined Tk 10,000 and jailed for another 6 months for non-payment. He is accused of killing a uniformed policeman and attempting to kill another policeman (who was not wearing a uniform). Lalbazar Homicide Investigation He was convicted under section 302. Alipore District and Sessions Special Court Judge Ajay Kumar Singh (Kolkata Police Murder Case) today announced the sentence of the accused.

The incident took place on September 29, 1999 at 11.30 pm. Satendra Prasad Gupta, 50, was returning to the Dunlop police quarters on an L9 double-decker bus after completing his duty as head constable in Bhabanipur. As there was a lot of traffic jam on the road, some bus passengers spat at Satendra who was in police uniform! Complaints are tied. Then Shyambazar Traffic Guard Constable Narayan Roy got on the bus from Shyambazar. You see, people are making trouble around Satendra. It is alleged that Narayan was strangled during the protest. When the bus came near Chunibabur Bazar in Chitpur police station area, the two policemen were beaten and brought down to the foot of the bus and pushed out of the moving bus.

Satendra died when he was taken to RGKar Hospital, while Narayan, who was critically injured, was taken to hospital. It is learned that the accused fled when the bus was being parked at Kashipur police station. Although it was a case of Chitpur police station, Lalbazar homicide took over the investigation. Investigators found an office bag at the Nilganj depot. Inside it was the address of the electric grill. Investigators can find out by searching the electric grill soda company, it is Anupam Banerjee’s bag! Anupam Bijli, convicted of murder and attempted murder, worked as a salesman on an electric grill. Home accused in Barahanagar. On November 2, 1991, Anupam Banerjee was arrested by the Homicide Office. Alipore court sentenced him today.

ARPITA HAZRA