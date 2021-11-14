November 14, 2021

Anupam Hazra Babul Supriyo: ‘The boy from Bengal is out of the field!’ ‘Playing 11’ cannon to Trinamool’s Babul Supriya! Anupam Hazra of BJP …

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo decided to leave the BJP after losing the post of Union Minister. On the day of joining Trinamool, Saf said, ‘Playing 11’ means you want to be in the first XI. The idea of ​​the political circles was that Babul Supriyo (Anupam Hazra Babul Supriyo) would get special responsibility by joining the grassroots. But so far it has not happened. This time BJP leader Anupam Hazra stabbed Babul Supriya from the source of that comment.

Read more: ‘Run as soon as you see a candidate’, BJP MLA diagnoses ‘explosives’ in front of Chief Minister in Tripura …

BJP leader Anupam Hazra posted a satirical post on Facebook on Sunday. He wrote, “The girl from Goa sent the boy from Goa to the Rajya Sabha. But he kept the Bengali boy out of the field who wanted to play in playing 11 !!! Heavy injustice !!! Protest !!! ” This is where the attack on Babul Supriyo (Anupam Hazra Babul Supriyo) is clear.

A few months ago, Arpita Ghosh abruptly resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Then the speculation started, who will be the candidate for that seat on behalf of the Trinamool. Some political experts had speculated that Babul Supriyo (Anupam Hazra Babul Supriyo), who had just left the BJP camp and joined hands with the grassroots, might be the candidate for the post. But on Saturday, the grassroots announced on Twitter that Luisinho Faleiro was being nominated to the upper house of parliament.

Read more: Rajiv Banerjee’s ‘return home’ thorn? ‘I will not allow traitors to enter’, stern warning to Trinamool MPs …

Meanwhile, while attending a program in Goa, Mamata Banerjee said, “I am not an outsider in Goa, I am a child here.” And Luisinho Faleiro, the son of Goa, is going to the Rajya Sabha shortly after joining the party. But despite the fact that he wants to fight from the front by joining the team, Babul Supriya has not got any special responsibility yet. That is why Anupam Hazra has attacked her former comrade Babul with a gesture.

Read more: Corruption is the only cure! ‘Hometask’ in Deucha-Pachami Anubrat Mandal …

It may be mentioned that the by-election of Trinamool MP Arpita Ghosh will be held on November 29. However, there are doubts as to whether this by-election will be needed in Bengal at all. Because in the last two Rajya Sabha elections, the Trinamool has won unopposed as the opposition did not field a candidate.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari case hearing on High Court And Supreme court might be tomorrow | Nandigram case to be heard in Supreme Court and High Court on Monday … – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin

Attacks Rajib Banerjee saying will not allow Gaddars in Howrah | Trinamool MPs warned not to allow traitors to enter … – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Video: BJP state president meets auto driver, dies in manhole in Dumdum | Video: Auto driver died by falling into open manhole | kolkata

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari case hearing on High Court And Supreme court might be tomorrow | Nandigram case to be heard in Supreme Court and High Court on Monday … – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin

Anupam Hazra Babul Supriyo: ‘The boy from Bengal is out of the field!’ ‘Playing 11’ cannon to Trinamool’s Babul Supriya! Anupam Hazra of BJP …

2 hours ago admin

Attacks Rajib Banerjee saying will not allow Gaddars in Howrah | Trinamool MPs warned not to allow traitors to enter … – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Video: BJP state president meets auto driver, dies in manhole in Dumdum | Video: Auto driver died by falling into open manhole | kolkata

5 hours ago admin

E 69, the last road of the world, this is the last road of the world – News18 Bangla

8 hours ago admin