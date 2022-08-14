27 C
Kolkata
Sunday, August 14, 2022
type here...
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Kolkata Updates

APAI to hold a Pre-Counselling Fair at Netaji Indoor Stadium from 17th to 19th August, 2022

By Mahiyan
0
82

Must read

Mahiyan

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) announces its Pre-Counselling for e-Admission in Engineering & Technical Education namely – ‘APAI Pre-Counselling Fair 2022’ from 17th to 19th August, 2022 at Netaji Indoor Stadium for the students across India in a hybrid mode for the first time ever. Students can physically visit the fair and directly interact with their choice of college representatives or enjoy interacting with them on all three days from anywhere, and also book free online counselling sessions with the college of their choice.

Recently, the formal announcement was made in the presence of Shri. Taranjit Singh, President APAI, Shri Satyam Roychowdhury, General Secretary APAI, Prof. Saikat Maitra, VC of MAKAUT and Shri. Alok Tibrewal, Treasurer APAI, among the dignitaries.

Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) brings Pre-Counselling for e-Admission in Engineering & Technical Education in Kolkata for the betterment of aspiring students who want to excel in their careers in the field of Engineering and technical studies. The exposition is supported by Higher Education Dept, Govt of West Bengal, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal and West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE).

Mahiyan

See author's posts

Previous articleAEMPL will felicitate women achievers in UMA 2022 on 16th September, at Dubai
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article