Aparna Sen on BSF, BJP, Aparna Sen’s letter to BJP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A few days ago, the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines to increase the power of BSF in West Bengal, Assam and Punjab. Bengali actress and director Aparna Sen (Aparna Sen on BSF | BJP) was vocal against this directive of Modi government. The BJP has warned to file a case against Aparna Sen for this. BJP leader Anirban Ganguly’s lawyer (Aparna Sen on BSF | BJP) sent a letter to Aparna Sen on Thursday demanding an unconditional apology. He has been warned that a case will be filed against him if he does not apologize. (Aparna Sen on BSF | BJP)

Aparna Sen raised the question of increasing the power of BSF in Bengal at a program at Kolkata Press Club last Monday. Allegedly, he also raised questions about the work of BSF. BJP leader Anirban alleged that Aparna had insulted the BSF as a murderer and rapist. A letter was sent to Aparna Sen on Thursday in the wake of his remarks. The letter, addressed to BJP leader Anirban Gangopadhyay’s lawyer Prithvijay Das, said legal action would be taken against Aparna Sen if he did not seek an unconditional apology within the next seven days for his comments on the BSF.

Read more: ‘You’re gone, I can’t believe it’, wrote Aparna Sen about Soumitra Chatterjee a year after his death!

Read more: Nick Jonas has been suffering from this complex disease for 16 years! Priyanka extended her hand of cooperation

What exactly did Aparna say on Monday? He alleged that the center was trying to impose military rule. The army is being given more power than it is supposed to. Aparna Sen complained, “The power of the military is being increased a lot. In this situation, when I think of the residents of the enclave, I get nervous. ‘ Aparna further complained, “If the BSF’s area is increased now, then their condition will become more miserable. The state government has to look after the people in the border areas so that they can trade, cultivate and eat.

Those who are not on the side of the people in the day of danger are not intellectuals, they are “SANTRASJIBI”.senaparna (Living in terror) pic.twitter.com/J08g9oelj6 – Saumitra khan (hanKhanSaumitra) November 16, 2021

The Bengal BJP roared after Aparna’s remarks. Soumitra Khan, president of the Bengali BJP Morcha and a BJP MP from Bishnupur in Bankura, made a tweet and taunted intellectuals, including actress Aparna Sen. Soumitrababu writes, “Those who do not stand by people in times of danger are not intellectuals, they are terrorists.” State Opposition Leader Shuvendu Adhikari has also expressed anger against Aparna. BJP leader Anupam Hazra also fired.