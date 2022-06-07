APDR demands unconditional release of Roddur Roy – News18 Bangla

Menu
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Kolkata Updates

APDR demands unconditional release of Roddur Roy

#Kolkata: In this state, the freedom of the artist and the right to freedom of expression are under attack! This is what the Democratic Rights Defenders Association (APDR) thinks about the arrest of Roddur Roy on YouTube! Not only that, APDR has also demanded the unconditional release of poet and YouTuber Roddur Roy. APDR general secretary Ranjit Shura said in a press release that the arrest of Roddur Roy was an attack on the state’s freedom of expression, even if anyone objected to the language of expression.

In the words of Ranjit Shura, the subject and language of Roddur Roy may be criticized through appropriate platform and medium. “But this attempt by the police to silence someone in jail or to change their language or expression is not acceptable at all. Those who do not find him acceptable should try to address him with alternative language or style. Complaining to the police, trying to stop a poet-artist or any genre of art by sending him to jail is a fascist way, which is not acceptable at all. ” According to the APDR, the arrest of Roddur Roy is in fact a manifestation of the weakness of the state government. APDR has also demanded immediate release of Roddur Roy.

Kolkata police arrested Roddur Roy from Goa on Tuesday. According to police sources, he will be taken to Goa on transit remand, after which he will be brought to Kolkata. It is to be mentioned that Roddur Roy recently made a Facebook live with singer Rupankar and untimely singer KK. Besides Rupankar, Roddur made derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee. He also lashed out at Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Kolkata Police Commissioner and state police administration. A complaint was lodged against him with the police last Saturday.

Director Kaushik Mukherjee alias ‘Q’ was the first to share the news of Roddur Roy’s arrest on Facebook on Tuesday. After that the Kolkata police also admitted the truth of the news. Earlier also, complaints have been lodged against Roddur Roy in different police stations including Lalbazar.

Kolkata Police



