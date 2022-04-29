App cab AC is not running even in extreme heat, passengers are complaining! – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Problems with running AC in app cab. Almost every day in Corona, there was a lot of commotion with AC in different parts of the city. This is the same situation across the city when people are breathing in the scorching heat. If you insist on running the AC in the car, its number is very low. As a result complications continue. In many cases, passengers are asked to run AC, but the cab driver is not listening. As a result, their travel with more money is practically failing (App Cab Problem).

However, the drivers are reluctant to accept this complaint. According to them, AC is on if the passenger wants, or off. In Corona’s condition, doctors repeatedly told her to avoid contact with the AC. And since then the cab has been turned off. But there is no outbreak of corona now Then why the AC is not running? Ola and Uber run cabs in Kolkata. Ola’s driver’s seat was wrapped in a thick plastic sheet in all their cars. So that passengers do not touch the driver. While covering with this sheet, 3 covers of AC duct on the dashboard of the car fell off. AC air could be obtained with just one AC duct. If the air does not reach the passenger sitting in the back seat with three AC ducts out of 4 AC ducts then the feeling of comfort will not match. Now of course that rule or condition is not in the cab

Ola cab driver Prosenjit Bhattacharya says, “There is no profit in using AC with the money we get from the company. It is not possible for us to run AC at 16-17 rupees per km in the way fuel prices have gone up. We have to pay at least 24 rupees per kilometer.” However, we do not have to do anything in this case. I know this is causing great inconvenience to the passengers. But we are not benefiting, so we are shutting down the AC. ” Helping a lot of the time, but a lot of people don’t want to listen to us, which makes the car a mess.

The same allegation was made by Uber driver Raja Sarkar. He says, “During Corona, the doctors repeatedly told me not to run the AC. So I did not drive. Because the car is a small place. “Oil has made our situation worse. Even if the company realizes its profit, we don’t have the money. In many cases, the pick-up is far away. However, he is continuing the AC when the passengers are paired. His car, however, is not surrounded by a plastic sheet.

The online cab operator guild is aware of the drivers’ complaints. Indranil Bandyopadhyay, general secretary of the union, said, “No cab company or government has banned the use of AC in vehicles. At first the drivers were scared when they heard the doctors talking on TV. And now even though the price of fuel has gone up, the money of the owner or the driver has not gone up. As a result, the extra cost will come from where. That is why such incidents are happening. “

However, in the fight between AC and non-AC, the relationship between the passenger and the driver is getting worse. In this situation, the union has suggested to the state to provide AC and non-AC options while booking cabs. Then the problem will be solved.

First published: April 29, 2022, 08:13 IST

