#Kolkata: Arjun Singh has left the team The biggest question now within the state BJP is who will take the helm of the party in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency this time. Because it is not difficult for the state leaders of the party to understand that the BJP’s organization in Barrackpore has come to a standstill with the exception of Arjun. As a result, finding an alternative face for Arjun in Barrackpore is now the most difficult challenge for the BJP.

In this situation, Shuvendu Adhikari has been given the special responsibility of this organizational district by calling a meeting on Barrackpore on this day. But even then, how to fill Arjun’s vacancy locally is now a matter of concern for the party’s state leaders.

BJP leaders do not deny that the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat was occupied in 2019, virtually by Arjun’s sole achievement. At least eight of the 21 members of the party’s organizing committee in Barrackpore are expected to join the Trinamool after Arjun leaves the party. All these leaders who are keeping their feet on the grassroots are close to Arjun They can change the party at the meeting of Abhishek Banerjee on May 30 in Shyamnagar

In Barrackpore, therefore, the BJP will have to fill this gap immediately The question of whether Barrackpore Lok Sabha can be retained in 2024 has been raised within the BJP since Arjun’s resignation. BJP leaders are saying that Arjun’s resignation will not harm the BJP But the BJP leaders are gaining momentum to find alternative faces for Arjun and his close associates in the organizing committee in Barrackpore.

In this situation, the BJP state leadership has asked the party leaders who will be included in the organizing committee of Barrackpore. Several names have already been submitted The state leadership of the party will decide whose name will be finalized

Because in the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP lost all the assembly seats in Barrackpore except one Bhatpara. Even the BJP candidate withdrew from the fight in Arjun’s own ward in Bhatpara in the by-elections. As a result, the condition of the party organization in Barrackpore is deplorable enough

For so many days, Arjun was defending the average by becoming an Aquarius alone But there is considerable skepticism in the Gerua camp as to whether the BJP has the power at the moment to deal with the Trinamool in the Barrackpore area if Arjun’s power is linked.

Even though Arjun was an MP, he was surrounded by the BJP. There was also a conflict within the party over who would be responsible for the decline of the organization in Barrackpore In many cases, the state leadership has blamed the district or local leadership, and vice versa.

On the other hand, with the return of Arjun, the ruling party of the state was able to nullify the opposition in Barrackpore. However, the question also arises as to what position the grassroots leaders, who have been fighting against Arjun for so long, have taken this time. According to sources, several anti-Arjun leaders of Barrackpore have already conveyed their demands to the party’s top leadership. The message said that those who have left the BJP and are coming to the grassroots should not be seen together with the leaders and workers of the party who have remained in difficult times. In addition, Abhishek Banerjee should come to a meeting in Barrackpore and give a message to the grassroots leaders and activists who have been attacked by Arjun Singh or his close associates.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 23, 2022, 15:48 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, BJP, TMC