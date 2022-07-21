Menu
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Arabul Islam: Wakitki in hand, flying drones, on July 1, Dakabuko Arabul is known!

#Calcutta: Today is 21st July. The biggest grassroots gathering. And Trinamool leader Arabul Islam is eager to reach the common people in this Martyr’s Day event. He has been present at Hatishala junction since morning and is handing the common people in the car. Giving instructions to general staff through walkie talkie. Putting stickers on the car by hand. Surveillance is going on through drones.

Thousands of vehicles from North and South 24 Parganas are trying to pass through Hatishala and pass through Newtown to Dharmatala. That is why his close circles say that this activity of Arabul Islam. Companions Arabul Putra Hakimul Islam, Samim Ahmed, Khairul Islam and others.

Meanwhile, local trains are crowded with Trinamool activists supporters. One person was seriously injured after falling from the train. An unidentified person was seriously injured after falling on platform number four of Dankunni railway station around 9:30 am. On being informed, Dankuny GRP rescued the man and sent him to the hospital. It is not known whether he was going to office or going to attend the meeting of July 1st. Officials of Dankuny GRP are trying to find out the name and address of the person.

However, the office commuters complained that the Trinamool workers’ supporters were going to Dharmatala by local train, causing heavy crowding in the local train. As a result, the train passengers think that the person fell while pushing.

