Are There Benefits of Video Games That Are Not Known?

The Hidden Benefits of Video Games

India barely enjoys the good gaming reputation that countries like the United States, Japan, and England have earned. However, since the gaming industry developed mobile platforms, India has established itself as one of the top gaming markets in the world. India documented about 365 million online gamers in 2020 and up to 500 million this year.

In this article, we will provide a brief overview of the gaming scene in India and share some of the hidden benefits of video games.

Understanding the Different Video Game Genres

With the constant evolution of video games, several genres and sub-genres have continued to materialize. One of the best ways to benefit from playing different video games is to understand that several of them exist. While there is fun in trying several games, it is best to start with one you are familiar with.

Understand that many genres have mild similarities with each other. Even in the early days of gaming, terms like “action” and “fighting” could fall under multiple titles. That’s why various gamers prefer to use specific names like the ones above.

What Does the Indian Gaming Scene Look Like?

Between 2016 to 2018, India ranked the highest in terms of online game downloads on app stores, with a growth rate of over 165 percent. That number has only steadily increased with more people entering the gaming scene, especially mobile gaming.

Up to 4,900 Indian publishers are on Google Play out of 167,142 game publishers. Some of the largest Indian publishers are Moonton, Words Mobile, Gammation, Moonfrog, Candy Mobile, GunjanApps Studios, BlackLight Studio Games, etc.

Also, about 3% of all game publishers on Google Play are from India. 13% of games of Indian publishers are on both Google Play and iTunes. Overall they put less effort into publishing compared to the other publishers, with an average of 18%.

What Are the Untold Benefits of Video Games?

To show that video games are much more than just entertainment, here are the practical skills and merits frequent gamers can acquire.

Problem-solving skills

Most video games like the FPS, Battle Royale, or the MMORPG force players to make time-critical decisions. Most times, players learn to make the right decisions under pressure and can make the best out of their present situation. This helps gamers develop some useful problem-solving skills that can be helpful to them in other areas of their lives.

Video games produce better surgeons

Although surgeons are expected to study hard and examine the latest medical research, you might want to allow them to get a little more gaming time. A study was conducted on laparoscopic specialists who played games for more than three hours per week. The results showed that 32 percent fewer errors occurred during practice procedures than the non-gaming colleagues.

Video games could help overcome dyslexia

Several research points to concentration difficulties as a key component of dyslexia. A study showed that people with dyslexia gradually improved their reading comprehension after a session of games full of action. Researchers believe the results are because the games use constantly changing environments that need intense attention.

Video games could gradually improve vision

Scientists have discovered that playing games in moderation may improve your vision. In a particular study, up to 10 weeks of gaming was associated with an improved ability to differentiate between different shades of colors.

In another research, participants were asked to play games using their lazy eyes, with the better ones covered. The players showed gradual or significant improvement in the affected eye. The more they had to react to colors in their environment, the better they got at it.

Video games could make you a better leader

The fun that comes from playing a game is always different from the lessons you will learn; the fun stays for some time while the lessons last a long while. By playing certain video games, you can learn to be a good leader who can manage people and resources effectively. The goals and objects the player has in the game can shift towards positive career goals.

Improvising in a game can also provide critical thinking skills, which is one of the traits of a good leader. You can also learn time management and people skills while playing some video games.

Video games can increase your interest in history

Many game genres use sound historical events to create their stories. Those characters and places can then spark a gamer’s interest in discovering more about the culture they’re playing in. Some gamers even obtain books, maps, and other resources connected to games to help them better understand the game dynamics. This naturally makes gamers engaged with learning, leading to a good appreciation for history.

Conclusion

Before, gaming was primarily categorized as unproductive art mainly used to pass the time. However, in recent times, such games tend to bring several benefits with entertainment. From improving cognitive function to concentration skills, gaming has many surprising benefits.