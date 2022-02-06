Aren’t you giving poison to a child in the name of toys? Expedition EB in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata Police Enforcement Branch has recovered counterfeit toys in the name of a foreign company worth several lakhs of rupees. He was rescued from Amratala Street of Barabazar Police Station.

Based on the allegations of the foreign company, the officers of the enforcement branch of the Kolkata Police raided three shops in the area last evening and recovered a large number of counterfeit toys. These shops used to sell those children’s toys at wholesale prices. It is alleged that the toys were made of low quality plastic.

The first copyright fraud case was filed against the shopkeepers. Since children use toys, they put the toys in their mouths and come in direct contact with the children’s tongues. The police have sent a report to the concerned company to check whether the plastic used in the toy is food grade or not.

Read more: The days of riding a bike in Kolkata without a helmet are over! Be careful, Benazir will be ‘punished’ this time

How much bisphenol (BPA) is in the plastic used in the toys in the market, how much cadmium is used in the plastic storage? There are many questions about this. If that color gets into the body in any way, it can lead to cancer. Which is much more harmful to children.

Read more: There is no way to understand the complete discrepancy of pollution in Kolkata and its extent

Lots of cheap toys are sold in the market, which is terribly dangerous for the human body. Toys worth Tk 3,000 were being sold for Tk 350 in a well-known company in the big market. However, the idea of ​​the detectives is that these fake toys come to Kolkata through Delhi.

Prashant Kumar Biswas, a professor and researcher at Jadavpur University, said, “Since these toys are used by children, after touching the toy, or coming in contact with the tongue, the dangerous things of the toy can enter the body. The government should take strict action against making toys for the use of children. Otherwise there will be a terrible loss of health. Enforcement branch officials have started questioning the toy dealers.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 06, 2022, 14:37 IST

Tags: Kolkata Police