Arjun Biljani’s Switzerland Diaries

Actor Arjun Bijlani has recently gotten back from his vacation in Switzerland with his family, and thanks to his fun and entertaining updates, his followers were able to witness their heart-warming family moments and a glimpse of the beautiful lakes, valleys and meadows that we have come to know and love through Yashraj movies!

Arjun visited three of the most popular destinations in the country – Zurich, Lucerne, and Interlaken.

After a hectic shoot schedule- Arjun Bijlani started off his holiday in Zurich with a hearty meal at the oldest vegetarian restaurant in Zurich – Haus Hiltl. The actor also visited Lindt -Home of Chocolate and ticked off the ‘World’s Biggest Chocolate Fountain’ off his bucket list #ChocoholicAlert. His son Ayaan seemed over the moon with seeing all the chocolate around him!

Also the favourite couple from the show Smart Jodi were spotted catching some alone time in the city of Zurich by the lake- no place like Switzerland to spark that romance!

Arjun’s visit to Interlaken was full of adventure. The actor is a true khatron ka Khiladi when it comes to adventure as he went paragliding to which he said he never wanted to land! The family also went jetboating! At Grindelwald’s First Cliff Walk he was seen enjoying with his wife Neha. They made this short walk even more fun as they danced along to the Bollywood track ‘Matarghashti’. It is safe to say that the ‘Smart Jodi’ is also a Groovy Jodi.

The actor also visited the beautiful town of Lucerne in Switzerland and made a point to tour one of the most popular museums in Switzerland- Swiss Museum of Transport which houses more than 3,000 exhibits making it the most extensive museum for mobility in Europe!

Like father, like son! Arjun and his son Ayaan are both major automobile enthusiasts. The actor shared a video of his visit to the museum with his son and captioned it – “Absolutely loved the transport museum in #lucerne .. all the things me and Ayaan love!!”

Arjun and Neha with their son Ayaan spent some time doing fun adventure activities in the Pilatus Rope park! Truly the family that plays together stays together! Through Arjun’s story- it was evident that the ride up to the Mt. Pilatus through the Swiss landscape was a mesmerizing experience in itself!

Arjun and fam were seen enjoying traveling across the country in the most beautiful panoramic trains and e-buses! Definitely the top choice in Switzerland- as the country is known to have the best public transport network of buses, trains and boats in the world- connecting modern cities and old towns to the majestic mountains and magical lakes!

The actor is back in the country and currently promoting the song Ho Gaya hai Pyaar by Yasser Desai in which he stars with actress Surbhi Chandana. But from his Instagram throwbacks it is evident that the actor is not over his new found love for Switzerland!