Arjun Chourasia death: Arjun Chourasia’s autopsy report

#Kolkata: After the autopsy report on the mysterious death of BJP leader Arjun Chourasia in Kashipur was submitted to the High Court, the family of the deceased said they would co-operate with the Special Investigation Team or SIT. Amit Chaurasia, the grandfather of the deceased, said, “The post-mortem report submitted to the High Court mentions the death by hanging. It is an indication of suicide. However, Arjun’s grandfather requested him to find out the cause of his suicide.

But the question is what is the cause of death? Family unrest or team pressure or any other reason? The family of the deceased claimed that there was good relationship between the brothers. There was no problem. However, Arjun’s mother and grandfather did not agree with Arjun’s grandfather They went to the High Court on Tuesday. They demanded a CBI probe into Arjun’s death. Although informed by the family, SIT will be assisted in the investigation

The autopsy report of Arjun Chaurasia was submitted to the High Court on Tuesday. Chitpur police have already started investigation into the unusual death case. Special Investigation Team or SIT has been formed on behalf of Kolkata Police. Officers toured the scene. Seat officials also spoke to the family of the deceased. On May 8, the hanging body of BJP leader Arjun Chaurasia was recovered from an abandoned railway residence in Kashipur. The family of the deceased claimed that Arjun had been killed. When the police came to rescue the body, they got tied up and got into trouble with the locals. Finally, the police of Chitpur police station recovered Arjun’s body. Fighting started in politics. BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Sukant Majumder and Home Minister Amit Shah came to the spot. The family demanded a CBI investigation. He approached the High Court. An autopsy was conducted at the Commando Hospital on the orders of the High Court. That report was submitted to the High Court on Tuesday.