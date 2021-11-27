Arjun-Raju is not in the meeting even after getting the responsibility! What will happen in the polls, confusion in BJP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress and the Left Congress (KMC Elections 2021) have also announced the list of candidates. Arjun Singh and Raju Bandyopadhyay, the two responsible leaders of Garhajir’s party, were present at the BJP’s preparatory meeting on the Kolkata pre-poll. The BJP is questioning the incident

Both leaders, however, claim that they did not know about the meeting And BJP West Bengal state president Sukant Majumdar demanded that everyone should do their duty in time. In view of all the questions raised by the lower level leaders of the party present at the meeting, the party moved to number four in terms of announcing the list of candidates. When will the candidates be announced there, when will the party leaders go on the campaign trail and when will the voting strategy be right? All in all, the final confusion is inside the Gerua camp

On the same day, a meeting was held at the BJP office in Hastings on the management and distribution of responsibilities for the Kolkata municipal elections. The main purpose of the meeting was to decide who will be in charge of which borough and who will be in charge of the booth committee during the voting. However, Arjun Singh or Raju Bandyopadhyay were not present at the meeting except for MP Jyotirmoy Mahato.

Amit Malviya was the keynote speaker at the meeting on Kolkata municipal elections But after listening to the central leader’s one and a half hour long speech, most of the leaders and workers were disappointed Because their complaint is that even though it is good to hear what Amit Malviya has told them to do, it has nothing to do with reality But now the lower echelons of the party feel that it is inevitable to go to the polls and prepare for the polls without sitting at home.

After Mukul Roy joined the BJP, he was in charge of the party’s selection committee in the state Since then, Shuvendu Adhikari and Arjun Singra have been holding this position Arjun Singh was responsible for the Bhabanipur by-election The MP from Barrackpore was quite active then But after getting the responsibility of the pre-vote, he said that he is very dull Arjun Singh claimed that he did not know about today’s meeting However, party sources said that many of his followers had joined the grassroots in Arjun Singh’s Barrackpore area yesterday. Just before the pre-poll, the political circles think that it is significant

BJP state president Sukant Majumder is reluctant to give importance to the absence of Arjun Singh and Raju Banerjee. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture. Party leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “They did not need to come to the meeting today, so they were not called.” In the midst of all this, the question now within the BJP is, how long will it take for the list of candidates to be announced? They fear that in the run-up to the Assembly elections, the party’s central leadership may impose a list of candidates on state leaders. In that case, the BJP leaders and workers are also fearing that there will be another round of accusations and counter-accusations within the party.