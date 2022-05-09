Arjun Singh: Arjun Singh did not get a call at the jute meeting! ‘Top instructions’ in the background? Noisy noise

#Kolkata: A few days ago, Arjun Singh, a BJP MP from Barrackpore, spoke about the state of the jute industry in the state. He was later summoned to Delhi for a meeting by Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal. However, the textile ministry has also called a tripartite meeting amid unrest over party MPs. However, MP Arjun Singh was not invited to the tripartite meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon. With which he has once again targeted Piyush Goel without naming him.

The BJP MP from Barrackpore expressed frustration over not being called for a tripartite meeting on jute in New Delhi on Monday. I will tell you what to say after the meeting. I wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, but have not received a reply yet. The central government cannot avoid responsibility for this state of the jute industry in any way



Arjun Singh, a BJP MP from Barrackpore, was constantly criticizing his government at the Center over the state of the jute industry in the state. When summoned to Delhi in this regard, he first met the Minister of Textiles, then also the Secretary of the Ministry. Then the tripartite meeting is over.



That meeting is going to be today. However, Arjun Singh was not called for today’s meeting. The meeting will be attended by officials of the Ministry of Textiles, state labor commissioners and mill owners. Arjun Singh has targeted the Union Minister without naming him as he was not invited to the meeting. He said he was not invited to the meeting on anyone’s instructions. Claiming that he knew the matter well, Arjun Singh said that if he had, there would have been no blame. In this situation, the BJP is growing worried about Arjun.

