#Kolkata: After the transfer of Arjun Singh. The BJP is going to reshuffle the Barrackpore organizational district. Since Arjun Singh was in charge of the district, Arjun remained close to the Barrackpore BJP organization. The Barrackpore organizational district leadership has also been summoned for Monday’s meeting.

Falguni Patra has already arrived at the Westin Hotel. Falguni is currently a member of the BJP’s state committee. Former President of Barrackpore Organizational District. Discovery Bhattacharya is the General Secretary of Barrackpore Organizational District. Both are in this meeting.

According to the BJP leadership, Arjun Singh used his influence to include his close associates in the district committee. The BJP is on its way to form a new committee for the Barrackpore organizing district after Arjun’s change of party. Today the central leadership is sitting in a meeting with the Bengal BJP leadership. Central leader Bhupendra Yadav, Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Sukant Majumder and other leaders are expected to be present at the meeting.

There is a great fear of disintegration within the Bengal BJP. Panchayat elections ahead, then Lok Sabha. Many have left the BJP and joined the grassroots since the 2021 assembly elections. Arjun Singh is a new addition to the list of defectors in the Gerua camp. There will be a closed-door meeting all day to prevent that breakdown. Although the BJP leadership spoke in the context of this meeting, it is a routine organizational meeting. However, according to political observers, the BJP camp sat in a hasty meeting to prevent a growing rift in the party.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 23, 2022, 12:33 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, Bengal BJP