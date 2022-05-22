#Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh is going to exchange flowers today? No more speculation, this time it was Arjun himself who made it practically clear. He said, “I have to go to Calcutta in a while. Everyone will know everything. Whoever I go to meet, he is not a small person. We will talk for Bengal. ” Some in the political circles say that it is clear in this message that BJP MP Arjun Singh will still get back in the old party by talking to Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee.

He told the media at his home on the same day, “On the one hand, the countdown has started, on the other hand, the countdown has ended. The central government has been given a lot of time on jute. Only time will tell whether I will stay in BJP or not. Thanks to those who were by my side, thanks to those who were not by my side. What I am still saying is from the BJP. Everyone will know when to make official changes. “

At the same time, Arjun added, “I have been with Mamata Banerjee since before the formation of the team. This is nothing new to me. I’m right in my place. It is up to him if anyone does not accept anything.

Incidentally, the BJP leadership has not done anything wrong in trying to seduce Arjun Singh. Even the central leaders have met him repeatedly. But in the end, the mystery about Arjun Singh was growing. And Arjun himself took that mystery to the top. On Saturday, a tweet from a BJP MP caused a stir in state politics.



Arjun Singh tweeted in Hindi, “I hear Samudra is proud of himself today. Let’s take the boat to the place where the storm has come. Even after the rumors started, the BJP MP could pick up the flag of the old party again on Sunday. Arjun practically acknowledged that possibility. The BJP MP has already told the media that there is no final in politics. There is no beginning of politics. Politics continues. Many are convinced that Arjun Singh will be riding the old team this time. Arjun himself has not completely dispelled the rumors surrounding his return to the grassroots. “If we really change teams, then everyone will know!” And after hearing about Arjun on Sunday, everyone is saying that the Gerua MP is exchanging flowers on Sunday.

