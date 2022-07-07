Arjun Singh: ‘I will go if I die, I will go as far as I have to go!’ Arjun ran to court! Because you will be shocked to hear

#Kolkata: Why was his central security withdrawn? He will go as far as he has to to get the answer to this question. Said Arjun Singh, an MP from Daputa in Barrackpore. In his words, “The Center withdrew central security because the BJP had left. That said, there will be no change in my movements. Life goes on. But I will be by the side of the people. “

The Center has withdrawn Arjun Singh’s central security from Wednesday. Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh gets Z category central security. His house Mazdoor Bhaban, adjacent to the Meghna junction in the Jagddal police station area, was also cordoned off by the Central Security Zone around the clock. Arjun recently left the BJP and returned to the grassroots. The MPs alleged that the central security was withdrawn without informing him.

Why was his central security withdrawn not only from the court but also from the Center? Arjun said that he would also demand accountability from the Union Home Minister to get that answer. Arjun is also planning to lodge a complaint with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. “There are a lot of people who don’t need protection,” he said. But they are moving around with the armed central forces. And for those who really need protection, the center is playing tricks on their safety. How can the Z category security of an MP be taken away? ”

Arjun Singh said, “If anything happens to me after that, the Center will be fully responsible for it.” Arjun Singh has been getting Z-category security since he was elected as a BJP MP. While in the BJP, Arjun was attacked more than once. His car was also attacked.

Even his life was doubted many times. He then alleged that the Trinamool Congress had attacked. Now that Arjun is at the grassroots. Mamata Banerjee’s party has joined the party with the intention of ousting the BJP from its own area, namely Bengal. And just at this time, the pressure has started to withdraw the central security of Arjun.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 07, 2022, 09:01 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, Bengal BJP, TMC