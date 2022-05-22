#Kolkata: Will BJP MP Arjun Singh of Barrackpore exchange flowers today? The BJP leadership did nothing wrong in trying to wet his mind. Even the central leaders have met him repeatedly. But in the end, the mystery about Arjun Singh is growing. And Arjun himself has taken that mystery to the top. BJP MP’s tweet again caused a stir in state politics.

Arjun Singh tweeted in Hindi, “I hear Samudra is proud of himself today. Let’s take the boat to the place where the storm has come. Even the whispers have started, the BJP MP can pick up the flag of the old party again on Sunday. Even discussions across the North 24 Parganas, is Arjun Singh’s defection now a matter of time? Exactly when he is going to the grassroots, the practice has started. The possibility of Sunday is coming up in the context of that discussion.

The BJP MP has already told the media that there is no final in politics. There is no beginning of politics. Politics continues. Many are convinced that Arjun Singh will be riding the old team this time. Arjun himself has not completely dispelled the rumors surrounding his return to the grassroots. “If we really change teams, then everyone will know!”



Many people say, maybe the boy will return home on Sunday! Over the last few days, speculation has been rife that BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh will rejoin the grassroots. Since Saturday, the political circles have started accepting that speculation as true.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 22, 2022, 10:58 IST

