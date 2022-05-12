Arjun Singh: Trying desperately to ‘stop’ Arjun Singh? Call to Delhi again, which is going to be …

#NewDelhi: In the capital, New Delhi, an urgent summons was issued to BJP MP Arjun Singh. He will arrive in Delhi at 5 pm. The BJP MP will hold a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Gayal on jute industry tonight. Arjun Singh’s demand is that the central government will take several steps after hearing all the grievances he has raised about the problems of the jute industry.

Recently, Arjun Singh accused the central government of indifference towards the problems of jute farmers and jute industry. He complained that there was no benefit in holding more than one court hearing. Earlier, Arjun Singh had a meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Gayal around midnight on the issue of jute industry. Although the ice did not melt. He warned those involved in the jute industry to join the larger movement in the interest of bread and butter. BJP MPs claim that jute industry is the only sector in the world whose maximum price has been fixed by the central government. He claimed that the jute industry would suffer as a result.

The price of jute has been fixed by the Union Ministry of Textiles and Jute Corporation of India. While the market price of jute is Rs 9,000 per quintal, the central government has fixed the maximum price of jute at Rs 6,000. On this day, Arjun Singh fired a cannon against the central government. He alleged that even after approaching Union Textile Minister Piyush Goel with this anti-people policy to save the jute industry, there was no benefit.

Incidentally, on April 19, Arjun Singh wrote a letter to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Gayal. He claimed that the Union Minister had suggested the use of reverse plastic materials. The Barrackpore MP also threatened the chairman of the Jute Corporation of India with a movement against the Centre’s policy. Earlier, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to reconsider. Arjun Singh said, “All unions, all parties must come forward to save the jute industry. If the Chief Minister calls us there, we should go.”

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 12, 2022, 13:30 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, Jute Mill