Arjun Singh: What exactly happened? Amit Shah heard the details by calling Arjun Singh!

#Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh sent a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Arjun Singh, a BJP MP from Barrackpore, sent a letter to Speaker Om Birla on Sunday detailing the Bhatpara unrest. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called local MP Arjun Singh to get the news of the unrest in Bhatpara. It is learned that the two had a telephone conversation for about ten minutes.

On Sunday, BJP MP Arjun Singh was targeted by brick rain, shots fired, TMC vs BJP tulkalam in Bhatpara. The excitement centered on the distribution of masks and sanitizers on Netaji’s birthday. First the push to Pawan Singh, then to the arrival of Arjun Singh, the tension increases. Allegations of brick rain targeting BJP MPs were leveled against the Trinamool.



BJP MLA Pawan Singh Netaji of Bhatpara got into a quarrel with Trinamool supporters while laying a wreath at the statue. At the moment the situation takes the form of a battlefield. BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh rushed to the spot. There was a scuffle with him. The BJP alleges that the Trinamool attacked their peaceful wreath-laying ceremony. Trinamool’s counter-allegation is that the MPs attacked them with the help of security guards. It is alleged that there was a brick rain targeting Arjun Singh.

The counter-grassroots alleged that Arjun’s security guards also fired a few rounds. Arjun Singh’s allegation is that Trinamool is trying to disturb Bhatpara and is carrying out hooliganism. Incidentally, Bhatpara took on the look of a battlefield on Sunday centering on the wreath-laying at Netaji’s statue. Trinamool-BJP clashes. Tensions flared as Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh arrived at the venue. Although Arjun Singh claims, ‘I do not know Netaji is a grassroots activist. Everyone has the right to respect him. Unable to deal politically in the area, the grassroots are in turmoil. The ruling party is responsible for causing unrest on Sunday.

