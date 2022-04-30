Arjun was called to Delhi to give a letter to Mamata! BJP leadership trying to understand the mind? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee opposing the central government’s jute policy. After that, the BJP’s top leadership was shaken According to sources, Arjun Singh has been summoned in Delhi today Union Textiles Minister Piyush Gayal himself called the Barrackpore MP BJP top leadership may also want to know Arjun’s position Arjun 7 is going to Delhi by plane this afternoon

For the last few days, Arjun Singh has been vocal about the jute policy of the central government Union Textile Minister Piyush Gayal’s harsh criticism was also heard in his throat Arjun even claimed that he was ready to join the movement with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue. The BJP’s top leadership is naturally uncomfortable with this position of party MPs Yesterday, Arjun wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue He also wrote letters to the Chief Ministers of Orissa, Assam and Bihar Because all these states are involved in jute cultivation and jute industry

The BJP leadership saw a cloud in the sky when Arjun Singh handed over a letter to Mamata Banerjee. According to sources, Piyush Gayal himself called Arjun Singh this morning. He wants to meet Arjun at ten o’clock at night The Minister of Textiles wants to know whether Arjun will be able to meet him at ten o’clock at night As soon as Arjun gave his consent, Piyush Gayal told him to go to Delhi

Arjun Singh alleged that the central government had set a ceiling on jute prices. As a result, the financial loss of jute farmers is 6 Barrackpore MP complained that even the jute mills would not get raw jute if this continued. Since there are a lot of jute mills in his constituency, the BJP MP became more vocal about the issue

By calling Arjun to Delhi, the BJP is trying to understand the political position of the Barrackpore MPs as well as his disgrace.

Sourajyoti Banerjee

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 30, 2022, 14:34 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, BJP, Mamata Banerjee