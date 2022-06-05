Army Death || Tears will come to the eyes of the soldiers when they hear about the tragic consequences of the rains in Assam

#Ashoknagar: Not war or fighting A mere accident took the life of an army soldier Army jawan 7 met with an accident while going on duty in the rain in Assam Although he was injured at first, he died in the end Thousands of lives could not be saved In the shadow of mourning over the death of the jawan in the family The house of the deceased jawan is in Ramkrishna Seva Samiti Club area of ​​ward number three of Ashoknagar municipality.

According to the source, the jawan was going to work with his bike on Saturday afternoon Outside then heavy rain 7 He was steadfast in duty According to his family, he received a phone call from his wife The husband was reportedly injured in an accident while riding his bike in the rain and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. At around 8 pm on Saturday, it was reported that Army jawan Suju Chandra had died. The shadow of mourning has descended on the area after the incident.

He had been working in Guwahati, Assam for three years. And he was supposed to come home on holiday a few days later He returned home, but in a coffin.

Ziaul Alam

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 05, 2022, 14:33 IST

Tags: Army