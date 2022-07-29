Around 15 minutes, a fire broke out due to a short circuit in the cable of the electronic display board in Sealdah North Branch. Two fire engines arrived and brought the fire under control. – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fire at Sealdah station during the busy time of returning from office. A fire broke out due to a short circuit in the wire of the electronic display board at Sealdah North Branch today, Friday around 8:15 pm. Two fire engines arrived and brought the fire under control. The fire was brought under control by the fire extinguishing system of the station. But the fire is now under control.

Details coming…

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 29, 2022, 21:26 IST

