Arpita became the heroine for producer Gautam Saha! Arpita was attracted not by acting but by money

#Kolkata: The biggest news in state politics now is recovery of money. Around Tk 50 crore recovered from various flats of Arpita Mukherjee. Along with gold grains and many other things. A close aide of former minister Partha Chatterjee. Where did so much money come from? To find out the whereabouts of the ED in the custody of the interrogation after the interrogation of Parth-Arpita! Kolkata has already witnessed the dramatic moment of Arpita’s crying. On the other hand, the plot is being claimed! But who put so much money into the house by plotting? Everything is as clear as water! However, the colorful life of Arpita Mukherjee is coming forward again and again in this money case. He has cut many things in life while climbing up. Recently, a surprising incident has come to light. Which is surprising again.

If the money incident did not come forward, people do not seem to know anyone named Arpita Mukherjee! But one day this woman came to Tolipara with the dream of becoming an actress! Arpita, 18, used to take a taxi from Belgharia to Talliganj. Beautiful, dream in the eyes. Arpita also got several job opportunities in Talliganj. He was seen working with Jeet-Prosenjit-Swastika. But she was being taken in the role of the hero’s sister, the actress’s friend. Being a heroine was not happening! In 2011, a shocking incident happened in Arpita’s life. Tollywood producer Gautam Saha said that he was the first to give Arpita a chance to work.

At that time Gautam Saha was looking for a newcomer for a film called ‘Hridaye Lekho Naam’. In the middle of this there is a conversation with Arpita. Arpita played the role of heroine for the first and last time in Tollywood in Gautham Saha’s production. In 2012, ‘Hridye Lekho Naam’ was released. Gautam Saha said, Arpita is very tall and fair, which the public will take. Her acceptance as a heroine! Even, Arpita acted well. Time sense was very good. It was trying to grow up. He was very open!

However, Arpita withdrew from acting in 2013! Gradually he started going to different parties. The ups and downs began with people of various high levels. Arpita, a girl from an ordinary life, gradually changes everything. Even after the release of Gautam Saha’s film, Arpita stopped all communication with the producer. Listen to abuse on the phone, with pictures. Arpita threw her out of her life for playing the role of a heroine! Ambition brought disaster in Arpita’s life!

First published: July 30, 2022, 16:39 IST

