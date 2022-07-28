Arpita did not pay the due maintenance charge in the Belgharia residence, Puja contribution! – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: After Taliganj, huge amount of money was also recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s Rathtala flat. A mountain of money even in Rathtala flat. A machine is brought to count the money. Around Tk 28 crore was recovered from Arpita’s Taliganj flat. And where is the property of the assignee? ED detectives raided Arpita’s flat in Rathtala, Belgharia on Wednesday in search of her.

Meanwhile, it is also known that Arpita still owes maintenance charges on the residence in Belgharia. Besides, he did not give any contribution for the puja there The question arises, where is the problem of paying the maintenance charges in whose house crores of rupees have been recovered? According to the notice given by the housing committee, Arpita has Tk 11,819 due for the maintenance of flat number 2A in January, February and March.

12 ED officials arrived in three vehicles at Arpita’s Rathtalar flat in Belgharia on Wednesday.

Arpita’s twin flat in Rathtala, Belgharia. Both flats are locked. The locks of both the flats were broken in front of the housing secretary as the keys of the flats did not match. Nothing was found from block two housing flats. After that, the ED detectives broke the lock of another flat of Arpita’s residence in block five and entered. His eyes widened as he searched. A huge sum of money was found in the flat. After that, four machines are brought in for the continuous counting. First, four bank employees entered the flat with two cash counting machines.

In Arpita’s Raththala flat in Belgharia, while the machine is counting money, the flat is surrounded by heavy security of the central forces. ED officials also searched Arpita’s ancestral house in Belgharia’s Dewan Para. Arpita’s mother was brought down from the second floor to the first floor and searched. Arpita’s mother was also questioned by the ED officials. The mother claims that she did not know anything about her daughter’s property.

In the words of Arpita’s mother, “Mother and father suffer. I have become a mother and I have to suffer. You see this house, she asked if you knew anything, I said I didn’t know anything. If found guilty, he will be punished.”

How many properties are there in Arpita’s name and anonymously? Where did so much money come from? And where is the property of the assignee spread? ED’s eyes are on that now.

