Arpita Didimani’s heart is upset, there was a line for pets at the MLA’s office – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: ‘So good, no good / My mind is not good, no good / As if the glass is rubbed with chalk’, this well-known song from the movie Saheb Bibi Golam in Anupam Roy’s voice seemed to blend into Arpita’s mood. Arpita Mukherjee used to have occasional mood swings.

Breaking Aunt Arpita’s standards, Minister Mashai used to bring down her close friend to set the mood. At the MLA’s office on Diamond Harbor Road in Behala, there were four or five people whose job it was to take care of Arpita Didimani. Shubo, Rupam how many more names can be called! Grandmother’s heavyweight grandfather is not picking up the phone or coming to visit. Summoned Shubo, Rupam.

Who is this auspicious or Rupam? I will come to that later. Which is a case history, a whole series can be written about them! As I was talking about, this is the mood of Arpita Didimani one day. The heavyweight grandfather has no end of worries. Akul Heaviet Grandpa Babu. It was finally known that Didimani had a pet hobby.

Immediately Black Fortuner rushed to Diamond City. Didimani was brought to Behala. Arpita Didimani sits in a black car covered with black glass outside the MLA’s office. And the responsibility of getting pets fell on Shubo, Rupam. It’s time to ‘roast’!

All this was not long ago. About a month ago. After a lot of phonafooni, the line of the MLA’s office was lined up one after another. Heavyweight minister will listen to the problems of the local people who flocked to the legislator’s office! Arpita is busy choosing a pet to keep Grandma’s mind. One pet after another is coming. And Arpita is running to show the pet Shubo in her car. At the end, a black labrador was remembered by Didimani. Didimani happily returned to her luxury flat in Diamond City with the baby labrador.

But it is thought that a first rank heavyweight minister of the state sat in his MLA’s office and did not listen to the local people’s complaints about the lack of people. There are thousands of such ‘Dada Kirti’. Today or stay until now!

Paradip Ghosh