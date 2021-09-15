Arpita Ghosh: Arpita Ghosh resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, Trinamool sources say …

#Kolkata: Trinamool MP Arpita Ghosh has resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP. Yesterday, the Trinamool announced Sushmita Deb’s name for the Rajya Sabha seat. In just one day, the resignation of Arpita Ghosh made a new fuss in Bengali politics. However, Trinamool sources said that Arpita was not instructed to resign by the party. He resigned for personal reasons. However, a Trinamool source said that Arpita Ghosh had resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP due to giving more time to the organization.

However, Arpita has not yet commented on the reason for her resignation. Arpita got involved in a debate on ‘breaking the glass of the door of the parliament building’ in the Badal session of the parliament. Trinamool Congress MP Arpita Ghosh was accused of rioting by a security guard at the parliament building. He claimed that he was injured when the glass was broken. Arpita has been vocal in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the Badal session on the Pegasus scandal. He also talked to the media at the national level about the party.

Arpita won from Balurghat and became an MP. But he lost the Balurghat seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But then Mamata Banerjee showed confidence in him. In 2020, the Trinamool leader re-elected Arpita Ghosh as a Rajya Sabha MP. The Trinamool also gave him a lot of responsibility in the South Dinajpur district organization.