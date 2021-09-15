September 15, 2021

Arpita Ghosh: Arpita Ghosh resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, Trinamool sources say …

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Trinamool MP Arpita Ghosh has resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP. Yesterday, the Trinamool announced Sushmita Deb’s name for the Rajya Sabha seat. In just one day, the resignation of Arpita Ghosh made a new fuss in Bengali politics. However, Trinamool sources said that Arpita was not instructed to resign by the party. He resigned for personal reasons. However, a Trinamool source said that Arpita Ghosh had resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP due to giving more time to the organization.

However, Arpita has not yet commented on the reason for her resignation. Arpita got involved in a debate on ‘breaking the glass of the door of the parliament building’ in the Badal session of the parliament. Trinamool Congress MP Arpita Ghosh was accused of rioting by a security guard at the parliament building. He claimed that he was injured when the glass was broken. Arpita has been vocal in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the Badal session on the Pegasus scandal. He also talked to the media at the national level about the party.

Read more: Abhishek Banerjee’s skillful table for Bhabanipur! The other two centers are also in sight

Arpita won from Balurghat and became an MP. But he lost the Balurghat seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But then Mamata Banerjee showed confidence in him. In 2020, the Trinamool leader re-elected Arpita Ghosh as a Rajya Sabha MP. The Trinamool also gave him a lot of responsibility in the South Dinajpur district organization.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Why leave the grassroots RSS? Allegations of infernal torture by stripping a young man naked in Tripura – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin

Full support for the peasant movement, said Mamata at the Gurudwara in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Sushmita Dev in Kolkata: She is the commander of Mamata’s ‘Look East’ policy, why should Sushmita Dev suddenly appear in Kolkata?

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why leave the grassroots RSS? Allegations of infernal torture by stripping a young man naked in Tripura – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin

Full support for the peasant movement, said Mamata at the Gurudwara in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Sushmita Dev in Kolkata: She is the commander of Mamata’s ‘Look East’ policy, why should Sushmita Dev suddenly appear in Kolkata?

1 hour ago admin

Arpita Ghosh: Arpita Ghosh resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, Trinamool sources say …

2 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee gets list of 100 most influential people in Time Magazine – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin