Arpita Ghosh Resigns: ‘Dear Abhishek …’, Arpita Ghosh wrote a letter stating the reason for her resignation from Rajya Sabha

#Kolkata: The day after the announcement of the nomination of Sushmita Dev as a Rajya Sabha MP, the story of ‘Beyog’ came to the grassroots. Arpita Ghosh resigns from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. From the world of drama to politics, the sudden resignation of Arpita Ghosh, who is known to be close to Mamata Banerjee, a well-known grassroots activist, has caused a stir in state politics. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee sent Arpita to Parliament after winning from Balurghat. But in 2019, Arpita lost at Balurghat in BJP-Howrah. But even then the Trinamool leader did not return him with ’empty’ hands. Arpita Ghosh, a resident of Kolkata, was given the responsibility of the district president of South Dinajpur for organizing the streets as an MP. The following year, in 2020, Mamata Banerjee sent Arpita back to Parliament on a Rajya Sabha ticket. That Arpitai suddenly resigned, again in 2021 after the huge grassroots storm in Bengal! This is now the subject of intense discussion in the political arena.

In the recent past, Arpita was one of the faces of the all-round grassroots movement in the Badal session of Parliament. Arpita was also involved in the debate over breaking the glass of the door of the parliament building. He has never distanced himself from the party and no whispers have been spread in the political arena. On the contrary, Arpita Ghosh, who came to the grassroots as a representative of the intelligentsia on the wings of the historic change of 2011, has been on the rise. Therefore, his resignation is naturally falling under the fire glass of political observers.

This is that letter

However, Arpita herself did not allow the speculation to escalate. Arpita sent a letter to the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee when there was a heated debate within the Trinamool over his resignation. And in that letter, he has shattered all speculations. At the moment, Arpita is writing a letter to Abhishek, the head of grassroots organizational responsibilities,

Dear Debut,

After spending a long time on the stage of drama and in the civic movement, settling in the Trinamool Congress, I am enjoying this visit. The party has sometimes given me the opportunity to work as an MP in the Lok Sabha, sometimes I have been given the post of district president, as well as I have worked as an MP in the Rajya Sabha. I am really grateful for the opportunity to work.

After our unforgettable victory in the Assembly elections in May 2021, I began to think about what my role in the party should be right now. I think I would be more excited if I could work for the organization right now, especially in my own state of West Bengal, with the opportunity to work as a party without any parliamentary ministry. My goal is very clear. I want to work for the people of the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

I think if I resign from the Rajya Sabha, I will be able to return to the state and do justice to the work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. It is with this in mind that I am submitting my resignation. And as per the rules, I will also submit my resignation letter to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

If you accept my resignation and help me move forward as a dedicated member of the grassroots, I will be grateful.

Humble Arpita Ghosh

Only time will tell how much speculation will continue after Arpita’s statement in this letter comes to light. However, a Trinamool source said that the party would use Arpita in the state as per her wishes and not in Delhi. In addition to the way the Trinamool is expanding its organization in Tripura or Assam, and the way in which the leaders of these states are being sent to work on a daily basis, a large section of the party seems to find it much more fruitful to use a dakabuko face like Arpita. From that point of view, the resignation of Arpita Ghosh is not an inconvenience for the grassroots. On the contrary, the political circles think that it is part of a much more party plan. And just as Sushmita Dev and Saket Gokhel are appearing for the grassroots in national politics, faces like Arpita Ghosh can be used more aggressively in the politics of organizational expansion.

A section of political observers, however, say that Arpita herself wrote that she was interested in working in state politics. In that case, seats like Shantipur and Dinhata are now without MLAs. Jagannath Sarkar from Shantipur and Nishith Pramanik from Dinhata also resigned to retain their MP posts. As a result, it would not be a surprise if Arpita Ghosh is seen as a grassroots candidate in one of those seats. And Arpita has understood the politics of North Bengal well enough in the last few years, courtesy of Balurghat. As a result, many have already speculated that he is the Trinamool candidate of Dinhata. At the same time, as speculation has started about the name of who will be sent to the Rajya Sabha seat left by Arpita.