Arpita got minor injury as her car met a small accident while reaching ED office in Saltlake Hit the car on the way to CGO! Arpita injured, SSC corruption case starts interrogation at ED office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : Accidentally hit by a car on the way to the ED office. Arpita Mukherjee, one of the accused in the SSC corruption case, received minor injuries. Arpita Mukhopadhyay was brought from the court to the CGO complex in Salt Lake after a Bankshal court hearing this evening when her car was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction. Arpita got a little hurt because of that. But sources say nothing major has happened (Arpita Mukherjee || SSC Scam).

It was initially reported that the incident took place near Salt Lake Amri on the way to Salt Lake. Arpita Mukherjee’s car hit another car in front. Arpita Mukhopadhyay was slightly injured in this incident. It is known that there was a small collision between two cars on the road. Arpita Mukherjee got a little pain from that. Meanwhile, the ED officials have started the interrogation phase of Arpita Mukhopadhyay with their own custody. Continuous interrogation is going on. Such is the source news (Arpita Mukherjee || SSC Scam).

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested on Saturday in the SSC corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate has recovered Tk 21 crore cash from his house. But this is not the first time, according to ED sources, Arpita was summoned three times earlier. It is known that Arpita’s name also came up in the financial corruption case of a business school. Arpita had to be questioned twice after being called by the ED. He was lodged in the CGO complex after his arrest on Saturday. And on Sunday he was again taken to Joka ESI Hospital. On Sunday, Arpita Mukherjee broke down in tears in front of reporters at the hospital premises (Arpita Mukherjee || SSC Scam).

Incidentally, on this day, Arpita’s bail application was rejected in the Bankshall Court. ED took him into custody for a day. Stay there till Monday. Arpita Mukherjee underwent a medical check-up at Jokar ESI Hospital on Sunday Then he was produced in the Bankshal court According to sources, ED has requested to take Arpita into their custody for 14 days They claim that Arpita is healthy, the medical examination report has also been submitted in this regard

