Arpita Mukherjee Arpita Mukherjee broke down in tears in front of Joka ESI, fell down

#Kolkata: Arpita cried loudly outside Joka ISI Actually it has become difficult to handle him He did not want to get out of the car Read it once Then he was taken in a wheelchair He was devastated from the time he was picked up in the car

Talliganj, Rathtala, Nayabad – ED is finding flats one after another in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. According to sources, Arpita herself told the investigators that at least 12 to 15 flats are in her name Not only this, Arpita Mukherjee also told the investigators that she jointly owned several temporary properties with Partha Chatterjee.

Arpita Mukhopadhyay has already claimed in the ED interrogation that the money recovered from her flats in Taliganj and Rathtala actually belonged to Partha Chatterjee. The amount of property of the assignee found and further matched, is in no way commensurate with his income As a result, the investigators now want to know where the three got that money from or what is the source of the money needed to buy all these properties.

During the search of Arpita Mukherjee’s flat, the ED recovered several documents including fixed deposits, check books of a private bank. On this day, two officials of that bank were also summoned to the ED office

Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have already been cross-examined by ED officials. According to ED sources, Arpita told during cross-examination that several temporary properties like gold, cash are in her name and Partha Chatterjee. ED officials are interrogating Parth and Arpita for each and every property found so far. Two real estate companies were registered using Arpita’s ground floor flat address As a result, whether SSC corruption money was used in real estate business or not, the investigation is on

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 29, 2022, 12:55 IST

