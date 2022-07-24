Arpita Mukherjee: Arpita was on the radar of ED, the interrogation was done before! Still how much money in the house? Thinking of detectives

#Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee was arrested on Saturday in the SSC corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate or ED has recovered Tk 21 crore cash from his house. But this is not the first time, according to ED sources, Arpita was summoned three times earlier. Arpita’s name came up in the financial corruption case of a business school. Arpita was questioned twice after being called by the ED. (Arpita Mukherjee)

And this raises the question, how did Arpita keep so much money in the house even after being on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate, even after calling him? That’s what the investigators are thinking about. The detectives want to interrogate themselves again in the SSC corruption case. On this day, Joker was taken to ESI Hospital for medical examination. Arpita will be produced in the Bankshal court on Sunday. ED will apply to the court to take their custody.

According to ED sources, arrested former education ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee may be interrogated face to face. The detectives want to know how so much money came to Arpita’s house, how he was involved in the corruption of business school artin transactions, what is the source of the money. Although Arpita Mukherjee did not want to give a good answer. He has repeatedly claimed his innocence since his arrest yesterday.

Since Friday night, Arpita Mukherjee has been returning to the city of Kolkata with one name. Arpita, a professional model-actress, has shown Kolkata a ‘mountain of money’. 21 crore rupees was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s residence in Diamond City South, Haridebpur near Taliganj on Friday evening. ED also recovered 20 iPhones, found huge gold and foreign currency.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 24, 2022, 11:26 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam